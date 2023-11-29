Take Five With Naomi Matsuda (Li, THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL)

Naomi Matsuda (Li, B&B) answers Digest’s five burning questions.

Aside from acting, what else are you passionate about? “Rescuing animals. I feel that’s why I’ve been put on this earth.”

What has been your biggest leap of faith? “Getting a divorce. People stay in relationships for all of the wrong reasons, but it’s old society programming.”

What’s been a big lifestyle change you’ve made recently? “I was pretty much vegan but my doctor says I’m extremely anemic so I have to start eating red meat. I’m learning the balance of that right now.”

Which absolutely unnecessary luxury would you love to add to your house? “A sauna.”

What’s an unusual job on your resume? “When I was little, I did traditional Japanese dance at Disneyland.”