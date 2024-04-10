Take Five With Lisa Yamada (Luna, BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL)

Lisa Yamada (Luna, B&B) answers Digest’s five burning questions.

What musical artist would you most love to see perform live? “Billie Eilish. Even though I’ve already seen her twice, twice is not enough.”

What is the last show you binge-watched? “GLEE! I love GLEE. I know I’m an actress, I should be better about keeping up with the new shows, but I just love re-watching old shows that I used to love back in the day.”

What is the last thing you bought online? “I got Command ceiling hooks for my apartment since I can’t put holes in the wall. I just got this new disco ball that I wanted to hang, so that’s what I bought online last night.”

What dish would you most likely bring to a potluck dinner? “A Spam musubi. It’s Spam marinated in teriyaki sauce, and then you slice it up and get white rice and wrap it up in seaweed, so it’s like sushi. My mom makes the best Spam musubi. Honestly, I can’t cook. So I would make her cook it and then I’d say that I made it [laughs].”

Have you ever been starstruck by someone you met? “This is very niche, but I went to an event a couple of years ago or last year and I met my favorite YouTuber, Tana Mojo. I watched her so much growing up and I love her so much. I’ve worked with a lot of huge A-listers, like Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington and Halle Berry, but honestly, I’m such a Gen Z-er and I grew up in the digital era, so YouTubers are the only people I get starstruck by.”