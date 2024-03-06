Take Five With Joshua Morrow (Nick, YOUNG AND RESTLESS)

Joshua Morrow (Nick, Y&R) answers Digest’s five burning questions.

If cost wasn’t a factor, what kind of business would you open? “I would love to have my own sports bar, a place for me and my homies to watch sports and have some beverages. It would also have all my favorite video games and a poker table — and some free weights to get your swole on!”

What do you wish you had more free time for? “I wish I had more time with my kids when they were younger. I love the people they have become but when they were babies and lil’ scrappers … life was just so meaningful and to watch them grow up was the greatest ride of my lifetime.”

What has been your biggest leap of faith? “Moving from Oklahoma and taking on this whole new life and journey into acting. I had no idea what would be the result, but I couldn’t be happier with the way the cards fell. I love my life and am incredibly grateful for everything.”

What is your least favorite vegetable? “Brussels sprouts. I think they are the most disgusting thing on this planet. I hate the way they look and smell; watching people eat them makes me gag. They have no place in this world.”

If you went to college now, what would you major in? “Astronomy, because I am still obsessed and fascinated with space. Learning about things that mean something to you makes it easy.”