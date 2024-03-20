Take Five With Jackée Harry (Paulina, DAYS OF OUR LIVES)

Jackée Harry (Paulina, DAYS) answers Digest’s five burning questions.

What song always puts you in a good mood? “Right now, I like Beyoncé’s song, ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’. But if I’m thinking about old songs, start spreading the news — ‘New York, New York.’ ”

What is your least favorite household chore? “I don’t mind cooking, but I hate cleaning up, doing the dishes. I like to put ’em in the sink and let ’em stay there.”

Where did you go on your best vacation? “Hawaii, to Maui. I went to the top of that volcano [Haleakala]. They took you up there on a bus at four o’clock in the morning, and then you biked down eight miles. That was sheer bliss. Paradise. And you had pancakes in the middle. They stopped, so you could eat in the middle. They were the best pancakes I’ve ever tasted.”

What movie could you watch over and over? “I always watch The Hunt For Red October and Die Hard. Die Hard is my favorite movie.”

If you could play a character in any movie from any decade, who would it be? “Gypsy — I want to be Mama Rose and sing ‘Everything’s Coming Up Roses.’ ”