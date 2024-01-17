Take Five With Hayley Erin (Claire, YOUNG AND RESTLESS)

Hayley Erin (Claire, Y&R) answers Digest’s five burning questions.

What’s your favorite way to procrastinate? “I am embarrassed to say playing on my phone. But to make myself sound healthier, I do listen to a lot of audiobooks.”

What Disneyland attraction do you ride first? “It has to be The Matterhorn. It destroys my back, but I don’t care.”

Describe your perfect sandwich. “Turkey, tomato, lettuce, avocado and sprouts on sourdough bread with mustard and mayo.”

Ghosts, UFOs or Bigfoot: Which one do you think exists? “I think they all exist except Bigfoot. There’s just been too much of the boy who cried ‘Bigfoot.’ ”

What needless luxury would you love to add to your house? “A cold plunge and a sauna.”

By Devin Owens