Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

CHECK IT OUT

Take Five With Conner Floyd (Chance, YOUNG AND RESTLESS)

By

Conner Floyd (Chance, Y&R) answers Digest’s five burning questions.

Conner Floyd

JPI

Aside from acting, what are you most passionate about? “I love playing guitar. I try and get in as many hours as I can in a day so that one day, I can be as good as Michael Graziadei [Daniel].”

If cost wasn’t a factor, what kind of business would you open? “I would love to start a whiskey distillery. That’s something my dad and I have always dreamed about; customizing your own bottle, the taste, and the ads. It all sounds very exciting and interesting.”

What is your favorite attraction at Disneyland? “Pirates of the Caribbean, because I’m a pirate, so it feels like home.”

What do you wish you had more time for? “I wish I had more time to visit my family. I’m the only one out west and I miss them dearly.”

What is your least favorite vegetable? “Green beans. I had a nasty encounter with them at a young age and now we just don’t get along very well.”

Filed Under: ,
Comments