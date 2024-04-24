Take Five With Conner Floyd (Chance, YOUNG AND RESTLESS)

Conner Floyd (Chance, Y&R) answers Digest’s five burning questions.

Aside from acting, what are you most passionate about? “I love playing guitar. I try and get in as many hours as I can in a day so that one day, I can be as good as Michael Graziadei [Daniel].”

If cost wasn’t a factor, what kind of business would you open? “I would love to start a whiskey distillery. That’s something my dad and I have always dreamed about; customizing your own bottle, the taste, and the ads. It all sounds very exciting and interesting.”

What is your favorite attraction at Disneyland? “Pirates of the Caribbean, because I’m a pirate, so it feels like home.”

What do you wish you had more time for? “I wish I had more time to visit my family. I’m the only one out west and I miss them dearly.”

What is your least favorite vegetable? “Green beans. I had a nasty encounter with them at a young age and now we just don’t get along very well.”