Take Five With Amanda Setton (Brook Lynn, GENERAL HOSPITAL)

What is your typical bedtime routine? “It usually involves a nice hot shower, sometimes a cup of tea, and some good television to decompress from my day — or maybe a good book.”

Who is the last co-star you texted? “Either Josh [Swickard, Chase] or Jane [Elliot, Tracy], but let me look. [Checks phone] It was Josh Swickard — because I was texting him about Jane Elliot! I texted him about something Jane, my dear, dear friend Jane, had done for me.”

What is your go-to karaoke song? “ ‘Son Of A Preacher Man.’ ”

What is something we would never find in your fridge? “Blue cheese.”