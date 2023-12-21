Your account
Take Five With Amanda Setton (Brook Lynn, GENERAL HOSPITAL)

Amanda Setton (Brook Lynn, GH) answers Digest’s five burning questions.

Setton

ABC

What  is your typical bedtime routine? “It usually involves a nice hot shower, sometimes a cup of tea, and some good television to decompress from my day — or maybe a good book.”

Who is the last co-star you texted? “Either Josh [Swickard, Chase] or Jane [Elliot, Tracy], but let me look. [Checks phone] It was Josh Swickard — because I was texting him about Jane Elliot! I texted him about something Jane, my dear, dear friend Jane,  had done for me.”

What is your go-to karaoke song? “ ‘Son Of A Preacher Man.’ ”

What is something we would never find in your fridge? “Blue cheese.”

What toppings do you like on your pizza? “Pickled jalapenos and maybe mushrooms.”

