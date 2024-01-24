Take Five With Adam Huss (Nikolas, GENERAL HOSPITAL)

Adam Huss (Nikolas, GH) answers Digest’s five burning questions.

What’s your least favorite household chore? “Dusting. I mean, it never stops — you dust and it comes right back! I blame my mom for the dust thing because she was always that person who would do, you know, the finger test on the dresser. So now I’m like, ‘Oh, shoot, I’ve gotta pick up all these things on this table and dust this table again!’ “

What was your favorite TV show as a kid? “I have to say SAVED BY THE BELL because I was obsessed with Tiffani Amber Thiessen, Kelly Kapowski. I actually wrote her a letter and she called me a couple of times and wrote me back a couple of times before the show got really huge. It was a very special thing for me. In my mind, I was Zack Morris [Mark-Paul Gosselaar’s character], you know?”

What is the last thing you purchased with cash? “A gift for my grandma, a wooden sign that says ‘How Sweet It Is To Be Loved By You,’ because she’s the best!”

What is the most ridiculous nickname you have for your dog, Sawyer? “Nunny Butts. Some of his nicknames I do know the origin of, but not that one [laughs].”

What is something we would never find in your fridge? “Soda, real soda or diet soda. I don’t drink it.”