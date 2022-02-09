SUNSET BEACH Virtual Reunion

Alan Locher will welcome former SUNSET BEACH co-stars Christina Chambers (ex-Maria), Priscilla Garita (ex-Gabi), Jason George (ex-Michael), Lisa Guerrero (ex-Francesca), Kam Heskin (ex-Caitlin), Dominique Jennings (ex-Virginia) and Randy Spelling (ex-Sean) to his YouTube show, The Locher Room. The actors will be on hand to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the show’s debut and they will share memories of their time spent working on the show. The live interview will take place on Thursday, February 17 at 3 p.m. ET and can be viewed here.