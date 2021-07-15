Summer camp: Loved it, loathed it or skipped it?
Bellow: “The majority of my experiences, I loved summer camp.”
Howarth: “Loved it.”
James: “Loved it! My home-town of Vancouver, Canada, has the most beautiful nature.”
Lake, ocean or pool?
Bellow: “Pool. My pool experiences were when I was younger and just those childhood moments of playing basketball and jumping in the pool and throwing it to my friends and dunking it in the water — those were really good times.”
Howarth: “Ocean.”
James: “If I can’t see and touch the bottom, I don’t want it. Pool!”
Sunscreen: Forgetful or fanatical?
Bellow: “Unfortunately, I’m forgetful. I need to do better.”
Howarth: “Forgetful.”
James: “Fanatical! Forgot yours? I’ve got it!”
Favorite summer drink:
Bellow: “Something with mezcal in it — maybe a nice mezcal with some grapefruit mixed in. That’s summer for me.”
Howarth: “Water.”
James: “Pineapple margarita, splash of Red Bull.”
Favorite food to toss on the grill:
Bellow: “I’m enjoying seafood right now. I’ve learned some new ways to do it.”
Howarth: “Eggplant. Not true.”
James: “Corn on the cob!”
Favorite fruit:
Bellow: “Watermelon or cherries.”
Howarth: “Watermelon.”
James: “Pineapple, strawberries, blueberries, a crisp Granny Smith!”
Favorite frozen treat:
Bellow: “Ice cream.”
Howarth: “A lime ICEE.”
James: “Ben & Jerry’s The Tonight Dough!”
Favorite summer sport:
Bellow: “Tennis or basketball.”
Howarth: “Water polo.”
James: “Is tanning a sport?”
Favorite beach activity:
Bellow: “Definitely something sporty, like throwing a Frisbee or a football.”
Howarth: “Water polo.”
James: “Socializing under the sun!”
Road trip role: Driver or passenger?
Bellow: “I have a dual role. But mostly driver.”
Howarth: “Driver.”
James: “Passenger by default.”
Top item on my summertime to-do list:
Bellow: “If things permit, I would like to travel and camp this summer. I would like to have a very immersive camping experience.”
Howarth: “Buy sunscreen.”
James: “Got my tickets to Disneyland for my birthday this summer. I can’t wait!”