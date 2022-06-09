Kimberlin Brown (Sheila, B&B)

* “To lose weight, you have to cut your carbs. You really need to cut out the white flour and the sugar. When I found out I was coming back to the show, I really hit Keto/Atkins. To me, Keto and Atkins are basically the same, and that’s just the removal of sugar and flour and that helped the pounds come off super-fast, which is hard for me because I love my bread! But, it was something I was willing to give up to get myself back into soap opera shape. I still have a ways to go, but I’m really happy with where I started and where I’m at now, and that is important.”

* “Do it for yourself. When it comes to keeping healthy, I do it for me. I do these things for me, because they make me happy. The better I feel about myself, I think it shows outwardly. When you feel good on the inside, you just look better on the outside, so I try and concentrate on what makes Kimberlin happy, not what makes everybody else happy.”

Sean Kanan (Deacon)

* “Go though your refrigerator, go though your pantry, go through your cabinets and streamline. Get rid of everything that is not healthy. Everything that says fat-free, throw it out. Anything that is a temptation, get rid of it because if it is not there, you can’t eat it.”

* “Set yourself up for success. By that I mean, if you say, ‘I’m going to do 30 minutes on the treadmill six times a week,’ and you wind up doing it four times a week and you feel you fell short and say, ‘I’m a failure,’ don’t! Set goals that are realistic for yourself so that you can feel like you are making progress and getting wins all of the time.”

* “Tell friends or family that you are embarking on a fitness program. It holds you accountable. You’ve said it in public. It also lets them know that you need their support, and that they need to support you.”

* “Don’t refer what you’re doing as a diet. Refer to it as living a healthier lifestyle. It’s not just about moving the number on the scale. It’s about ceasing to do things that are not enhancing the quality of your life or prolonging it. Look at it as living an overall healthier life, and losing weight tends to often be one of the positive byproducts of that.”

Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, B&B)

* “Prioritize. Even with a family and a job and other things going on, if I don’t feel physically strong or in shape, then I don’t want to do anything — so that actually comes first sometimes. I’ve got to make sure I feel healthy and strong, and that helps everything fall into place. It makes me feel good, and it’s also a stress reliever, so I have no choice. I have to do that!”

* “I generally eat healthy but I love to snack on potato chips. I love a hamburger and French fries once in a while. I’m not so much a sugar person, but I do like chocolate sometimes. You have to have a good balance. You can’t be too strict and you can’t just eat whatever you want, especially as you get older. You really need to watch what you are taking in because it’s easier to put on the pounds the older you get. But if I eat too much one day, I’ll eat less the next day, or have more green drinks or try to put more vegetables in my diet. Try to eat organic and fresh food as much as possible.”

* “I love working out with Dom [Zoida, her beau]. I recommend it because it’s a great way to spend time together. We go on long bike bikes. We trained together for triathalons. Some couples don’t like to be together that much, and that’s fine, too, but if you train together and have that time together, it can be amazing.”