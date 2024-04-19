Steve Kent Reportedly Out At Sony Pictures Television

According to several set-side sources, Digest has learned that Steve Kent, Senior Executive Vice President of Programming at Sony Pictures Television, is no longer with the media giant overseeing their two soap operas, DAYS OF OUR LIVES and YOUNG AND RESTLESS.

As recently as Thursday, April 11, Kent was on the DAYS set, helping the cast and crew celebrate having shot episode number 15,000 with an on-set party. He gave a speech on set (see the above image). The next day, Friday, April 12, was his last day.

Prior to this position, Kent was Senior Executive Vice President of International Productions at Sony Pictures Television International where he was in charge of the worldwide development and production of original local (in their language) productions as well as scripted and unscripted formats.

He was also a supervising producer on the NBC soap SANTA BARBARA from 1984 to 1993. Prior to that, he was a producer on CAPITOL for CBS. Digest has reached out to both Sony and the executive for a comment but so far has not received a response. There is also no word on who has been overseeing the shows since his departure.