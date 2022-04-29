Steve Burton Joins DAYS: BEYOND SALEM!

Steve Burton, who left the role of GH’s Jason in late 2021 over the show’s vaccine policy, has been tapped by DAYS to appear in the Peacock streaming series DAYS: BEYOND SALEM (Chapter 2). The actor, who got his daytime start on the soap as Harris Michaels in 1988, talked about his experience on Digest’s podcast, Dishing With Digest. “That was my introduction to daytime,” he recalled. “[I] was supposed to do, I think it was like 10 episodes of DAYS and it turned into a lot more…. Being on DAYS was just a new experience for me. It was really exciting. It was over at Sunset Gower, which I had auditioned [at] hundreds of times. That was a time when, I don’t want to say the heyday of soaps [but] I feel the late ’80s and early ’90s-to-mid-’90s was a good time for soap operas. Stephen Nichols [Steve] was there and Mary Beth [Evans, Kayla] and Billy Warlock [ex-Frankie]. I mean, it was all those guys. My first real introduction to soap operas was DAYS OF OUR LIVES. It was cool. Everybody was nice. It was fun. It wasn’t easy. And I still couldn’t act!” DAYS: BEYOND SALEM (Chapter 2) is set to drop on Peacock on July 11 and run through July 15.