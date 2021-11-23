Steve Burton Confirms GH Exit

Steve Burton has confirmed that he is out as GH’s Jason. The actor posted the news on his Instagram page: “Well I know there has been a lot of rumors and speculations about me and GENERAL HOSPITAL and I wanted you to hear it from me personally. Unfortunately, GENERAL HOSPITAL has let me go because of the vaccine mandate. I did apply for my medical and religious exemptions and both of those were denied, which, you know, hurts. But this is also about personal freedom to me. I don’t think anyone should lose their livelihood over this. But with that being said, you know me. I’ll always be grateful for my time at GENERAL HOSPITAL. I love it there. I grew up there. I grew up with some of you, so I will always be grateful and I believe when one door closes multiple doors open. That’s always been my perspective, so I am excited to see what the future brings. And maybe one day when these mandates are lifted, I can return and finish my career as Jason Morgan. That would be an honor. And if not, I am going to take this amazing experience, move forward and be forever grateful. I have got to say that I am forever grateful for your love and your support over the years. It means so much to me. Thank you. I don’t know when my last airdate is. It may have aired or it might be tomorrow or the next day. I am not sure. I want you guys to have an awesome Thanksgiving. I know it is hard, maybe, in this type of situation to be thankful or grateful, but we have so many things to be thankful about. Being grateful really is the key. Love you guys. Thank you.”