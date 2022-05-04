Steve Burton Announces Separation

Steve Burton (ex-Jason, GH; ex-Dylan, Y&R), who will soon be seen in the next chapter of Peacock’s DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM, has announced that he is separated from wife Sheree. The pair wed in 1999 and share three children, daughters Makena and Brooklyn and son Jack. In an Instagram story, he wrote, “I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated. She recently announced that she is expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine. We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve.”