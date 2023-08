Alan Locher will welcome AS THE WORLD TURNS alums Martha Byrne (ex-Lily/ex-Rose) and Scott Bryce (ex-Craig) to his YouTube show, The Locher Room. They will take part in a tribute episode honoring Elizabeth Hubbard (ex-Lucinda) who passed away on April 8. The live interview will take place on Friday, August 16 at 3:00 p.m. ET and it can be viewed here.