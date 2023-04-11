ATWT Alums Pay Tribute To Elizabeth Hubbard

AS THE WORLD TURNS alums took to social media to post tributes to Elizabeth Hubbard (ex-Lucinda et al), who passed away at the age of 89. Additionally, the @CBSATWT Twitter account announced there will be a memorial event on Sunday, April 16 at 5:00 p.m. CT on their Twitter account, which will include Martha Byrne (ex-Lily).

Mary Beth Evans (ex-Sierra; Kayla, DAYS): “I was so lucky to have had the opportunity to work with Elizabeth Hubbard for six years on As the World Turns, where she played my mother. What an amazing powerhouse this woman was … always striving for spontaneity and keeping it real. My favorite times with her were riding in the car from Manhattan to Brooklyn — the stories she would tell were so much fun. Rest in peace, sweet lady. #RIPLIZ #ATWT”

Michael Park (ex-Jack): “If Liz was involved in a scene I was lucky enough to be in, I could always count on learning a little something and laughing a whole lot. She was a ferocious talent in love with her craft. One of the greats that will certainly be missed.”

Peter Boynton (ex-Tonio): “Rest in peace, Boss! Working with/for you at ‘Walsh Enterprises’ was a highlight of my NYC years! Your encouragement and respect meant the world to me. I’m raising a glass to you and feel so lucky to have worked with you in that great ‘ATWT’ community. On angels wings. – Peter ‘Tonio Reyes’ Boynton.”

Kin Shriner (ex-Keith; Scott, GH): “I had the great pleasure of spending a year on @CBSATWT and spent time with Elizabeth Hubbard and was time well spent a class act!”

Martha Byrne (ex-Lily): “As many of you are finding out this morning, Elizabeth Hubbard passed away. First and foremost I want everyone to know I made sure she was aware of how much everyone loved her. I would share your comments from social media, videos and your fond memories of her as Lucinda, Althea, every time I saw her. She loved the audience and fought like HELL to bring truth and honesty to her performances. On a personal level there aren’t words to describe how much she meant to me. Only feelings, which override words in so many cases when it comes to love. I will be sharing more so we can all grieve together but here are our last words together only just a few days ago. I said, “Liz, do you know how much you have done for me?” She said, “You can do more.” Because of what she has done for me over the last 38 years, the strength and fearless nature in how she lived her life, she is right, I can AND WILL do more. I look forward to sharing more about her life, which encompasses so much more than her INCREDIBLE career on daytime television. She also said to me when I told her how much the fans loved her…”I tried.” She more than tried. She left it all on the screen. I’ll miss her every day but grateful the universe gifted me with such a force of nature, of which the world will not see the likes of again. ”

Alec Baldwin (ex-Billy, THE DOCTORS): “I worked on THE DOCTORS with the great Liz Hubbard. An amazing woman and remarkable actress.”

Terri Conn (ex-Katie): “[She] always fought hard for the truth of her character and the integrity of the story and I was always inspired by that…. She was a force and will be greatly missed!”

Lauren B. Martin (ex-Camille): “An incredible woman. A mentor, an icon. A vocabulary ad a wit, unrivaled.”

Scott Bryce (ex-Craig): “She was astonishing. Liz RIP. Love you woman.”