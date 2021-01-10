Stars React To John Reilly’s Passing

Soap stars past and present took to social media to remember the late John Reilly (ex-Sean, GH; ex-Alistair, PASSIONS), who passed away at 84. The official GH Twitter account tweeted, “The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of John Reilly’s passing. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones. Rest in peace. #GH.” Reilly’s daughter, Caitlin, posted on Instagram, “John Henry Matthew Reilly AKA Jack. The brightest light in the world has gone out. Imagine the best person in the world. Now imagine that person being your dad. I’m so grateful he was mine. I’m so grateful I got to love him. I’m so grateful I made it in time to hold him and say goodbye. I honestly don’t know what I’m going to do, but I know he’ll be with me. I love you forever Daddy.”

Finola Hughes (Anna, GH)

“Darling John Reilly. One of the first days I walked on the GH set this tall, handsome man in a leather jacket sauntered towards me. In his deep, all American growl he welcomed me to the show and told me he would be there for me should I ever need anything. Boy was he true to his word. A consummate professional, I would run lines with him each day we worked (we worked a ton). His dressing room was two doors from mine. Many the day I would lounge on the floor in the hallway (don’t ask me why) and we would break down scenes. The three of us (Tristan, John & me) would tear things apart until we were happy with the result and then go on set and perform. At the end of each scene John would do one of two things. He would either bellow his contagious laugh or he would get a quizzical expression on his face and ask ‘Was that it? Did we get it?’ Brilliantly intuitive, yet he was always concerned with the outcome. John’s sensitivity and kindness was most apparent with his family and friends. His love of his wife Liz and their gorgeous daughters was legion. I am so happy I got to experience and see that love firsthand. One of a kind. Fellow Irishman, God speed. Love you #JohnReilly rip.

John J. York (Mac, GH)

“Such a good man, husband and father! Sooo many wonderful memories! God’s speed my friend.”

Kimberly McCullough (ex-Robin, GH)

“Oh no! An incredibly talented and warm human I had the pleasure of working with as a young actor. All my love to Johns family. I’m so sorry for your loss.”

Sean Kanan (ex-A.J., GH)

“Saddened to hear that this GH icon has passed away. He was a great guy. RIP John.”

McKenzie Westmore (ex-Sheridan, PASSIONS)

“Heartbroken at the passing of my onscreen dad – John Reilly. May he Rest In Peace.”

GH Executive Producer Frank Valentini

“The entire GH family mourns the passing of John Reilly #GH @GeneralHospital Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.”