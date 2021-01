John Reilly, beloved to soap fans as GH’s Sean Donely and PASSIONS’s Alistair Crane, has passed away at the age of 84. The Chicago native joined GH in 1984, staying through 1995, and also visited in 2013 (he reprised the role in 2008 on the GH spin-off NIGHT SHIFT). From 2005-08, he was a Harmony resident as the patriarch of the Crane clan.