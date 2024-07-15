Stars Pay Tribute To The Late Shannen Doherty

Charmed co-stars Finola Hughes (Anna, GH) and Ted King (Jack, B&B) and 90210 twin Jason Priestly (ex-Brandon) are just some of the stars speaking out following the death of Shannen Doherty at the age of 53.

Gabrielle Carteris, who like Doherty was an original cast member of 90210, where she played Andrea Zuckerman, wrote on Instagram, “So young – so sad. May you RIP Shannen. I know Luke [Perry, ex-Dylan McKay, who passed away in 2019] is there with open arms to love you.”

Jennie Garth, who played Kelly Taylor opposite Doherty’s Brenda Walsh on 90210, commented on Instagram, “I am still processing my tremendous grief over the loss of my long time friend Shannen, the woman I have often described as one of the strongest people I have ever known. Our connection was real and honest. We were so often pitted against each other but none of that reflected the truth of our real relationship which was one built on mutual respect and admiration. She was courageous, passionate, determined and very loving and generous. I will miss her and will always honor her deeply in my heart and in my memories. My heart breaks for her family and Bowie and all the people who loved her. 💔”

Sarah Michelle Gellar (ex-Kendall Hart, All My Children), a close friend of Doherty’s, paid homage to her on Instagram, writing, “How do you possibly find the right words to sum up 30 years of friendship? I keep reminding myself it only hurts this much because, there was so much love. Thank you, for all your kind words and support. I love all the messages about how @theshando was important to you. So let’s honor her. More than anything, Shan loves animals, especially dogs. In her memory let’s support our favorite animal charities. Whether that’s donating money , stopping by your local shelter and just offering cuddles and walks to animals housed there or even just tagging them in the comments so other people can learn about their work. I know that would make our girl happy (and illicit that deep throaty laugh we all loved) 💔 💔💔”

Brian Austin Greene, who portrayed David Silver on 90210, posted on Instagram, “Shan. My sister….. You loved me through everything. You were a big part of my understanding of love. I’ll miss you more than i know how to process right now. Thank you for the gift of you 💔💔”

Doherty’s friend Ricky Paull Goldin (ex-Gus Aitoro, Guiding Light et al) wrote on Instagram, “My hearts breaks for what you had to endure at the end of your life .. Since the beginning, you were always stronger than most of us. Now you’re free to fly with angels. Thank you for giving me that one last dance….”

Finola Hughes, General Hospital’s Anna Devane, played Patty Hattiwell, mother of The Charmed Ones — Doherty’s Prue, Holly Marie Combs’s Piper, Alyssa Milano’s Phoebe and Rose McGowan’s Paige — on Charmed. She wrote on Instagram, “Beautiful Shannen. What a warrior. Fierce talent, passionate actor, friend, advocate. She fought. My heart goes out to her family, her beloved mama, her doggy, her friends who loved her equally fiercely as she loved them. God, I’m sorry for this loss…. Rest in peace Shannen 💕 🕊️”

Sean Kanan (Deacon, Bold and Beautiful) wrote on Instagram, “I worked with [Shnnen] a few years ago on a film called The Fortress directed by my friend @jamescullenb I didn’t know her well. She was humble, funny and professional. My sincere condolences to her family and friends. She was a talent and a fighter. May she rest in peace.”

Ted King (Jack Finnegan, B&B) was paired romantically with Doherty on Charmed, where he played Andy Trudeau. In an Instagram post, King wrote, “We created a special television couple for the ages. My heart goes out to your family. Rest in peace Shannen, rest in peace.”

Brian Krause, who portrayed Matt Cory on Another World from 1997-98, co-starred with Doherty on Charmed, on which he played Leo Wyatt. “You showed me what strength is,” he wrote on Instagram. “You taught me to be fearless and live with purpose. To know your value and stick to your determinations. Forever loved! Truly heartbroken 😔.”

Carol Potter, who played Cindy Walsh, Doherty’s on-screen mother, on 90210, wrote on Instagram, “Shocked and saddened by news of [Shannen] Doherty’s death. What a journey she has been on! Gone too soon. Throughout, she stayed true to herself and gave us an example of courage and perseverance in facing her own death. May she rest in peace.❤️🙏”

Tori Spelling, who played Donna Martin, one of Brenda’s best pals on 90210, wrote on Instagram: “F— them… is what Shan would say if I told her I felt pressure to have to summarize via social media a 36 year relationship and the grief I feel for a fire who’s flame went out too soon. I was 15 when Shan and I met. I was the boss’s daughter with no voice and she was the star with a big voice. She took me under her wing. She gave me the belief I had a voice and was worthy. We became fast best friends. We were each others wing women, true confidantes, support systems navigating bad relationships, roomates of sorts at times, travel buddies, and so much more. She always stuck up for me. Always had my back. Always believed in me when I didn’t or couldn’t believe in myself. We were young. We let a lot of outside and inside influences influence our friendship. In a world where we often don’t get to make up with the childhood friendships that formed so much of the adult you become, we got that chance. I’m grateful @theshando and I got to go back in time as adult friends and remember why we truly loved each other to begin with. To reminisce. And, to iconically laugh again like we used to. No one could make me laugh like that. Core laughs! She was a rebel in an era when most women didn’t feel comfortable being strong. She never tried she just was. She empowered sexiness, strength, 2 f—s given, empathy, and all topped off with wicked humor! Her sardonic humor was one of my faves. And, no one made a frito pie like Shan! Shan… I’ll carry the torch on. Take on my power! And, I’ll stay rebellious for you. Love you with all my heart. Always. 🖤💔”

Doherty’s on-screen twin on 90210, Brandon Walsh, was played by Jason Priestly, who wrote on Instagram, “Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of my friend Shannen. She was a force of nature and I will miss her. Sending love and light to her family in this dark time.