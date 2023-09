Alan Locher will welcome Sonia Satra (ex-Lucy, GUIDING LIGHT et al) to his YouTube show, The Locher Room,. The actress will be on hand to talk about her new book, What If It Were Easy: Using Movement & Mindset to Create Success in Life, Love, and Business, which will be released on October 17. To tune into the live interview on Thursday, September 14 at 3 p.m. ET, click here.