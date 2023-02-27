What is your skin care routine? “I wash my face in the morning and at night, then do a moisturizer and sunblock — rain or shine, I always wear sunblock — and a retinol at night. I like to use an antioxidant serum in the morning and I’ll throw a hyaluronic acid serum in there, too — I’m on my third bottle of the green tea one from Innisfree. My nighttime moisturizer that I’ve been using for a bazillion years is from Origins, their Drink Up Intensive Overnight Mask. It’s reasonably priced, it’s easy to get and it just works. And I put Vaseline around my eyes every night as extra moisturizer.”

How has your routine changed as you’ve gotten older? “Adding retinol is a big deal when you start to age; it helps your cells turn over, so it helps with fine lines and wrinkles. I use Tretinoin and my skin really likes it. And I’m not shy about talking about lasers. I do a little maintenance a couple of times a year to help with my dark spots because I have had melasma ever since I had kids, so I get dark patches on my cheeks and above my eyebrows. The lasers break up the melanin and kind of brightens everything up, as well as stimulates collagen and resurfaces the texture of your skin. I’m all about maintenance just to age gracefully.”

Do you take it as a compliment when your fans say, “She never ages”? “I take it as a compliment on a good day, but if I’m not having the best day, I do feel like it’s a lot of pressure. You know, it isn’t easy for us actors! Sometimes it’s really hard to see pictures from 20, 25 years ago versus now, because clearly, we all look a little older. But I am always so flattered that people think that and when they call me a vampire? I love that!”

What is your holy grail beauty product? “I never leave the house without lip balm. The one I absolutely love, and I wear on the show, is from Maybelline, their Baby Lips Dr Rescue in Coral Crave.”

What other beauty products are you digging right now? “NYX’s Control Freak Eyebrow Gel, I love. And I have discovered Too Faced’s Better Than Sex mascara. I have always been a drugstore mascara girl, but after using this one, I think I’ll spend the extra 10 dollars.”

What are your favorite hair care products? “For the last eight months, I’ve been using an oil from Najeau, a small, woman-run company. They’re all about nourishing your scalp, and it’s so good for people who have thin hair or are losing their hair. They have follicle drops and a nourishing mask and I do that treatment once a week; I sleep in it and my hair loves it.”