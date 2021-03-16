Lani and Eli’s storyline has definitely ramped up over the past year or so. What has that meant to you? “Lani and Eli are very special to me, and I think that they have such a beautiful story. The fact that the show is putting so much into them now and really letting them blossom and shine and thrive, it means a lot to me and I’m super-honored and excited.”

Did you ever think that you would be carrying so much front-burner story after getting let go in 2015 and hired back in 2016? “You know, that’s a toughie question because it wasn’t my choice to leave the show at that time, so it’s hard to say what would have happened if I would have never left. But I do think by me taking time away from the show and coming back, I was able to approach Lani in a very different light and I think that has helped establish Lani and grow her, so I do think that was a good thing that happened. And honestly, being one of the only African-American women on the show, my story, Lani’s story, needs to be told!”

There are so many passionate “Elani” fans online; what does it mean to you that this fan base is so fired up? “It is just absolutely heartwarming. The fact that fans have invested so much in ‘Elani’ is what made Lamon and I want to invest so much in ‘Elani’.”

With all they’ve been through, do you think there’s an obstacle that Eli and Lani can’t overcome? “Honestly, no [laughs]. I do think they have proven that they are ride-or-die, that they will go through convents and other relationships and losing a baby and our kids being kidnapped. They have gone through so much and have still come out on the other side. In my head, they’re like Bo and Hope; they are going to go through it all and overcome it all and just become that much stronger.”