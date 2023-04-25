What do you remember most vividly about your screen test for Trina? “We had to do a practice test before we actually did the test and so I got to run lines with Donnell [Turner, Curtis] before me and the four other girls [auditioning] got to perform in front of Frank [Valentini, executive producer]. And I was asking Mr. Frank very specific questions about the script. That sticks out a lot to me for some reason, I think just because I really wanted the test to be right and I really wanted a good understanding of what he had in mind for this character and for the scene.”

What is your strongest memory of your first day on the job? “Walking onto the set of the classroom scenes where Trina bumps into Josslyn and Cam. I remember walking in kind of quietly and looking around and just being like, ‘Wow.’ I was just excited and ready to get started.”

Do you remember how you reacted the first time you watched yourself as Trina on TV? “If I’m being honest, it was kind of like, ‘Yeah, that’s me. That’s me on your TV screen right now.’ It’s very hard for me to associate myself with a character on TV — like, I don’t register that. So I was just like, ‘Yeah, that’s me, I’m on TV. This is very cool.’ ”

What does it mean to you to have been so embraced by fans? “More than I can tell you verbally. It’s more of a feeling, an amazing feeling, to have a group of people be there for me the way they are. It’s something that I never really thought I could have. I’m so grateful to have them. I have gotten to meet some of them and really talk to some of them and they’re incredible individuals. They feel like family. I relate to them, I understand them, they understand me. I’m very lucky.”

What is your favorite thing about the Spencer/Trina pairing? “Working with Nicholas [Chavez, Spencer]. He’s so much fun to hang out with and I just enjoy our time working together. We have a lot of fun.”

Who have you gotten closest to in the cast? “I feel like I’ve gotten close with everybody! I can’t exclude anyone. It’s been such a fun journey and I feel like I’ve made lifelong friends.”