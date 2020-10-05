Soaps' Hottest Newcomers: Isabel Durant

What do you remember about your first day? “I think that the pace of everything was really, really fast. I had never done anything like this and it’s a different process and way of filming, so that was quite daunting to me. But the kindness and warmth and support I received right off the bat stood out to me. It was really lovely.”

What do you know now that you wish you had known in the beginning? “I feel like everyone always says you can ask them anything but I didn’t really believe it. I didn’t want to waste people’s time. If I could do it all again, that would be one thing I would really dive into, just trusting that everyone is there to help you 100 percent.”

Who is the first person you met on the cast? “Lindsay Arnold. She was really sweet and kind. I came in swinging with a baseball bat. I was like, ‘What an entrance. Here we go.’ ”

Who showed you the ropes? “Kristian [Alfonso, Hope]. She invited me into her room and she just sat down and really took the time to ask me how it was going. It was really nice, and for someone of her character to take the time to sit down with me and check in was really, really special.”

Have you decorated your dressing room? “I have, but I have a list of things that I want to get. I need mini-incense and candles. I usually do a meditation and a yoga, so I’m going to get a little speaker so I can do that. I’ve got a couch in here, I’m going to get some blankets and cushions. And then I still need to get some things for the walls. I’m a bit of a photographer, as well, so I’m thinking I might get some photographs printed of my friends and our adventures around L.A. and Malibu.”