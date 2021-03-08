Soap Vet's New Movie Debuts

Victor Alfieri (ex-Franco, DAYS et al) can be seen in the new film My Secret Billionaire, which debuts on streaming and cable platforms, including Amazon Prime, iTunes and On Demand, on Tuesday, March 9.. Alfieri previews the rom-com with Digest, teasing, “I play Ferro Olivetti, a billionaire that has been spoiled in life with all the perks that money can give and, without giving away too much, he makes a promise to his father to give up everything for 30 days to live in New York with nothing and really experience life. During the film, you’ll see that he rediscovers himself and what’s the true meaning of life. It will make you feel good.” For more on Alfieri, check out an upcoming issue of Soap Opera Digest and to catch a preview of My Secret Billionaire, check out the trailer here.