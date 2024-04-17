Soap Vet Christopher Cousins Joins Y&R In Pivotal Role

Christopher Cousins has been cast on YOUNG AND RESTLESS as Alan Laurent, a psychiatrist and friend of Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) from her time in Paris. She referred to him quite often when talking with Traci (Beth Maitland). Look for the actor to appear in multiple episodes starting on Tuesday, April 30.

Cousins is no stranger to daytime. In the mid-1980s, he was Greg Houston on ANOTHER WORLD. He then segued over to AS THE WORLD TURNS as Colin Crowley in the late 80s. In 1991, he joined ONE LIFE TO LIVE as Cain Rogan, where he garnered a Soap Opera Digest Awards nomination in 1993 for Outstanding Comic Performance. His pairing with Karen Witter’s version of Tina was extremely popular.

Most recently, he appeared as Dr. Kirk on GENERAL HOSPITAL back in 2020 during the Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) PTSD story, teaming up with Liesl Obrecht (read Kathleen Gati’s interview about working with Cousins here). In between soap stints, the actor has appeared on almost every primetime series imaginable, including THE RESIDENT, DESIGNATED SURVIVOR, BOSCH, GLEE, and a recurring role on BREAKING BAD.