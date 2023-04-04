Soap Night At White Girl Danger

Alan Locher, the host of The Locher Room, will take viewers of his YouTube show behind the scenes at Soap Night at the play White Girl Danger. The host has red carpet interviews with ANOTHER WORLD’s Alice Barrett (ex-Frankie) and Anna Holbrook (ex-Sharlene), AS THE WORLD TURNS’s Ellen Dolan (ex-Margo) and Terri Garber (ex-Iris) and GUIDING LIGHT’s Yvonna Kopacz-Wright (ex-Mel) and Sharon Leal (ex-Dahlia). Locher also sits down with Eric William Morris (ex-Matt, AS THE WORLD TURNS) and the show’s playwright, Michael R. Jackson. The special on-location episode will premiere on Monday, April 10 at 3:00 p.m. ET and can be viewed here.