Emma Samms (ex-Holly, GH; ex-Fallon, DYNASTY/THE COLBYS) tied the knot with her partner, former BBC News presenter Simon McCoy, on October 9. “Yesterday was a very good day,” she tweeted alongside a wedding photo and the hashtag #MrandMrs. McCoy tweeted, “Twitter can be a lovely place. @EmmaSamms1– my wife – and I are so happy. Thank you for all your kind messages.”