Alan Locher will welcome directors Bruce Barry, Sonia Blangiardo, Scott McKinsey, and Phideaux Xavier to his YouTube show, The Locher Room. Between the four they have directed for ALL MY CHILDREN, ANOTHER WORLD, AS THE WORLD TURNS, DAYS, GH, GUIDING LIGHT, LOVE OF LIVE, PASSIONS, SEARCH FOR TOMORROW, SUNSET BEACH, TEXAS and Y&R. The interview will take place on Friday, January 14 at 3 p.m. and can be viewed here.