Soap Community Mourns Andrea Evans

Our heartfelt condolences go out to the loved ones of Andrea Evans. She will forever be a part of the Bold and Beautiful family. ” Melissa Archer (ex-Natalie, OLTL): This is heartbreaking news. Andrea was a kind woman, fun to work with, and such a pro. I feel so fortunate that I was able to play with her on OLTL and The Bay the Series. Sending love to all our soap family and Andrea’s real family. World lost a good one.B&B: “ Ron Carlivati (DAYS head writer; former OLTL head writer): I am absolutely heartbroken to learn of the untimely passing of Andrea Evans who played the iconic Tina Lord Roberts on One Life to Live and is one of the reasons I fell in love with soap operas in the first place. Andrea brought such a sense of guilelessness and fun to a selfish and scheming character and made you fall in love with her. After watching her as a fan for many years, I was lucky enough to have the opportunity to write for her and it was one of the most satisfying experiences of my professional career. I will treasure the memories of Tina trying to misappropriate the Crown Jewels of Mendorra with her beloved dog David Vickers under her arm. She survived a trip over the Iguazu Falls and made her way back to Llanview to crash Cord’s wedding to Kate Sanders with a stolen baby in her arms, and that’s how I will always remember both the character and the actress: resilient and resourceful, but also so warm and kind. My thoughts and prayers are with her family. Rest in peace, dear Andrea. #RIPAndreaEvans #onelifetolive #oltl #soap #soaps #soapopera #soapoperas thebaytheseries : “ The Bay family mourns the loss of our dear friend Andrea Evans (aka Patty Walker).

‘I was always a big fan of Andrea’s and it was truly an honor to have had the opportunity to work with her these years. Her talents and presence will be greatly missed by our entire cast and crew, the Daytime community and her loyal fanbase. We send our love to her beautiful family during this difficult time. Rest easy sweet lady.’ – Gregori J. Martin



Evans originally joined The Bay in season 3 and has made a recurring guest star appearance ever since. Our deepest condolences go out to her family and loved ones.”

Kassie DePaiva (ex-Blair, OLTL): “ So sadden[ed] to hear of this talented actress’s passing. She helped put OLTL in the spotlight. Cancer sucks!”

Liza Huber (ex-Gwen, PASSIONS): “ I’m searching for the right words…Searching for the right story to share or the right words to post that would convey how much Andrea Evans meant to me. What a spectacular human she was and what a tremendous impact she had on my life. The truth is, there are no words. I’m heartbroken and my heart aches for Steve and Kylie. Andrea was a powerhouse. She was a firecracker. She was warm, loving, generous, and wildly funny. We would talk for hours about life, family, love, parenting, work, and how to find the perfect light on set 🌟 She taught me so much about love and keeping my heart open. That’s when I found Alex ❤ ️ I have a million wonderful memories of this incredible woman. Andrea, I know you are up in heaven watching over your beautiful family illuminated by the most perfectly radiant light 💫 You are a superstar in every way and will be greatly missed.” Erika Slezak (ex-Viki, OLTL) “ I am absolutely shocked and devastated by this news and I send love and deepest sympathies to Steve and Kylie- they were her whole life. Andrea and I worked together for so long- on her first day at work, she was living 1 block away from me and I walked her to work. She was just a child- never been to NYC- so sweet and kind and loving- amazing that she played such a complicated, confused and selfish character so well. When she and Steve got married and then got Kylie, it seemed her life was finally complete. She was so happy. So very very sad.”

This is sad to hear. My memories of #AndreaEvans are of a woman who was super smart & energized a heat seeking missile. That’s a compliment:) You knew when you worked with her, it’d be like going head to head with a champion. I admired her daring. I hate the disease that took her. ”

Frank Valentini (GH executive producer; former EP, OLTL): "I am so sorry to learn of Andrea Evans' passing. Andrea was already a huge star when my career began at OLTL. She was always kind, gracious, and so fun to work with. A daytime legend who will be missed very much. My sympathies to her friends and family." Robin Strasser (ex-Dorian, OLTL; ex-Hecuba, PASSIONS): "