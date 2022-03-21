Soap Alums Welcome Third Child

Adrienne Frantz (Amber B&B/Y&R) and her husband, Scott Bailey (ex-Sandy, GUIDING LIGHT) welcomed a son, Killian Lachlan, on March 2. The couple already has two children, Amélie, 6, and Lion, almost 2. “We are all in love with him!” Frantz shared on social media. “It has been a tough couple of weeks. I had some complications in delivery then Amélie brought a bug home from school! You don’t know what it is like to be a mother of 3 until you have 3 sick babies! We feel blessed beyond belief to have this wonderful addition to the family! Thank you for picking us Killian!”