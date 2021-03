Alan Locher will bring together soap alums Donna Mills (ex-Madeline, GH et al) and Crystal Hunt (ex-Lizzie, GUIDING LIGHT et al) on his YouTube show, The Locher Room. The actresses will dish about the projects they have worked on together, their soap pasts and more. The virtual interview will take place on Wednesday, April 7 at 3 p.m. ET and can be viewed here.