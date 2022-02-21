Soap Alums To Appear At Sedona Film Festival

Jason Cook (ex-Shawn, DAYS et al) and Jacob Young (ex-Rick, B&B) will appear at the Sedona Film Festival to screen and discuss their new film, Four For Fun, written and directed by Cook. The soap faves will take part in a Q&A on Wednesday, February 23, after the 7 p.m. screening of the film at the Sedona Performing Arts Center. They will then be part of the symposium, “From Daytime TV to the Silver Screen,” on Friday, February 25 at 1 p.m. at Yavapai College Sedona Center. Brytni Sarpy (Elena) also appears in the movie. For tickets and more information, go to: https://sedonafilmfestival.com. To see a trailer of the film, which is described as, “A dinner party film with 11 endings, but the same conclusion — our best life is lived when we don’t try to outrun our past, or obsess on our future, but simply live in the present,” click here.