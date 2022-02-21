Jason Cook (ex-Shawn, DAYS et al) and Jacob Young (ex-Rick, B&B) will appear at the Sedona Film Festival to screen and discuss their new film, Four For Fun, written and directed by Cook. The soap faves will take part in a Q&A on Wednesday, February 23, after the 7 p.m. screening of the film at the Sedona Performing Arts Center. They will then be part of the symposium, “From Daytime TV to the Silver Screen,” on Friday, February 25 at 1 p.m. at Yavapai College Sedona Center. Brytni Sarpy (Elena) also appears in the movie. For tickets and more information, go to: https://sedonafilmfestival.com. To see a trailer of the film, which is described as, “A dinner party film with 11 endings, but the same conclusion — our best life is lived when we don’t try to outrun our past, or obsess on our future, but simply live in the present,” click here.
Soap Alums To Appear At Sedona Film Festival
