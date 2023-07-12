Soap Alums Score Primetime Emmy Nominations

A slew of soap alums have been nominated for Primetime Emmy Awards, which are scheduled to be held on September 18, pending what happens with the writers’ strike and the possible SAG-AFTRA strike. Murray Bartlett (ex-Cyrus, GUIDING LIGHT) was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series for his work on WELCOME TO THE CHIPPENDALES. Meghann Fahy (ex-Hannah, ONE LIFE TO LIVE et al) was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for THE WHITE LOTUS. Finally, Judith Light (ex-Karen, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) scored a nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for POKER FACE, and Taraji P. Henson (ex-Cookie, EMPIRE) was nominated in the same category as Light for ABBOTT ELEMENTARY. The awards will air on FOX.