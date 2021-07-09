Soap Alums Land New Gigs

A trio of soap alums have booked new roles. Justin Chambers (ex-Nick, ANOTHER WORLD) has been cast as Marlon Brando in Paramount+’s 10-episode series, THE OFFER. Bryan Cranston (ex-Doug, LOVING) has been cast in the in the film Argylle. While no details of his character have been released, the film is the first of at least 3 films in the franchise. Shooting begins in Europe this August. Luke Kleintank (ex-Noah, Y&R) will headline the new FBI spinoff, FBI:INTERNATIONAL. He will play the Head of the Internation FBI unit, deadline.com reported exclusively, here.

