Donna Mills (ex-Madeline, GH et al) and Jesse Metcalfe (ex-Miguel, PASSIONS) have been cast in the Lifetime movie V.C. ANDREWS DAWN CUTLER SERIES, which is the first of a series of films based on Andrews’s Cutler books. Mills will play Lillian Cutler, the wicked grandmother of the show’s lead character, Dawn. Metcalfe will play Ormand Longchamp, Dawn’s adoptive father.