Soap Alums In New Film

Tyler Christopher (ex-Stefan, DAYS et al), Sally Kirkland (ex-Tracey, DAYS) and THE BAY star Kristos Andrews (Pete) will headline Murder, Anyone?, a new dark comedy from director and producer James Cullen Bressack. Murder, Anyone? follows two playwrights tasked with the challenge of creating “the next avant-garde surrealistic mind-bending, neo-noir thriller. Filled with hilarity and chaos, Murder, Anyone? is a comedic play within a play within a movie that contemplates the complexities of language, art, theater, film and more. Variety first reported the news here.