Two soap alums have new gigs lined up. Eva Longoria (ex-Isabella, Y&R) will star in and executive produce the Apple TV+ series, LAND OF WOMEN. The actress will play Gala. Ryan Phillippe (ex-Billy, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) has been cast in the film Saint Claire, deadline.com is reporting exclusively. The actor will portray the role of Timmons, a police officer who is investigating a murder in his small town. To read the full article, click here.