Matt Bomer (ex-Ben, GUIDING LIGHT) has landed a role on Hulu’s AMERICAN HORROR STORIES, an AMERICAN HORROR STORY spinoff anthology series. The actor will play Michael Bitterman. ANOTHER WORLD alum Henry Simmons (ex-Tyrone) will lead the cast of OWN’s CHERISH THE DAY. The actor stars as Ellis, who is a former basketball player and a single father of two.