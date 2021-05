Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Anne Heche (ex-Vicky/Marley, ANOTHER WORLD) and Skeet Ulrich (ex-FP, RIVERDALE) have joined the cast of the film Supercell, deadline.com is reporting exclusively. The pair join the previously cast Alec Baldwin (ex-Billy, THE DOCTORS et al) in the natural disaster film. To read the full article, click here.