Soap Alum Reveals Loss

Jordi Vilasuso (ex-Rey, Y&R) and his wife, Kaitlin, revealed that they suffered another miscarriage. The couple has been very open about Kaitlin’s first miscarriage 2 years ago on their podcast, Making It Work.The couple posted this video on Instagram, “Ah, friends.. we’re coming to you with some sad news. We’ve, unfortunately, experienced another loss 😔💔 We’ve struggled with whether or not to share because this is just hard, but we know that so many suffer in silence and we want so badly for that to change. 🙏🏻We pray that in sharing our journey- the lessons we’ve learned between our first and second miscarriage and the perspective we’ve gained- the two little lives that didn’t come to be will be filled with purpose and will perhaps even bring some healing to someone else’s pain. 💔 We share our story today on @makingitwork and hope you’ll join us as we try to shed a light on this really tough topic. We love you all and thank you for being a constant source of love and encouragement to our family. 🙏🏻❤️ #makingitwork #miscarriageawareness”