Soap Alum News

Taye Diggs (ex-Sugar, GUIDING LIGHT) has been tapped to host BACK IN THE GROOVE, a new dating series on Hulu. The series will follow three women in their 40s who check into the Groove Hotel to escape the grind of their daily lives. According to a statement from Hulu, “At the Groove Hotel, these three women will have the opportunity to do both! Whether they find the perfect fling, friendship, true love, or something in between, this is their chance to take charge and break through the double standards older women face every day. And they’re going to have a lot of fun doing it!” No word on a premiere date…. Anne Heche’s (ex-Vicky/Marley, ANOTHER WORLD) new memoir, Call Me Anne, will be released posthumously in January 2023. The book was written before her death and is a follow up to her 2001 memoir, Call Me Crazy…. Brittany Snow (ex-Susan, GUIDING LIGHT) announced she is separating from her husband, Tyler Stanaland, after two-and-a-half years of marriage. On Instagram, the actress wrote, “After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”