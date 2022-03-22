Soap Alum Lands New TV Role

Mckenna Grace (ex-Faith, Y&R) has been cast in a limited drama series on Peacock titled A FRIEND OF THE FAMILY, according to Deadline.com. Based on a true incident, the actress will play the daughter of a couple (Anna Paquin and Colin Hanks), who is continually victimized by a family friend. Grace’s career is on quite an upswing; in addition to receiving a guest actor Emmy nomination last year for her role on THE HANDMAID’S TALE, she was recently seen in the Ghostbusters: Afterlife and has upcoming projects with Disney+ and Lifetime.