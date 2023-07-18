Soap Alum Dies At 76

Nick Benedict (ex-Phil, ALL MY CHILDREN et al) has died at the age of 76. The actor passed away on July 14, which was also his birthday, according to a post from steakhouse where Benedict’s wife works. While there was no exact cause of death given, the actor had emergency spinal cord surgery on July 2 and on July 4 was put on hospice, paralyzed from the waist down. The actor appeared on ALL MY CHILDREN from 1973-1977 and was part of the popular Phil/Tara/Chuck triangle, and returned in 1988 for a memorable dream sequence in which Erica (who was once married to Phil) encountered her past loves. He was nominated in 1979 for the Outstanding Actor in a Daytime Drama Series for his work as Phil and went on to play Victor’s enemy Michael Scott on Y&R from 1980-81 and Curtis Reed on DAYS (1993-95 and subsequent appearances as a ghost). He also appeared on SANTA BARBARA (ex-Boots) in 1990.