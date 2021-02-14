Christopher Pennock, who appeared on multiple daytime and prime-time soaps, passed away on February 12 at the age of 76. The actor starred on DAYS (ex-Joe), DARK SHADOWS (ex-Gabriel, ex-Sebastian and ex-Cyrus), GH (ex-Mitch), SOMERSET (ex-Dana), DYNASTY (ex-Lt. Dawes), Y&R (ex-Steven), GUIDING LIGHT (ex-Justin) and MELROSE PLACE (ex-Rusty).
Soap Alum Dead At 76
