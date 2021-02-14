Soap Alum Dead At 76

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Christopher Pennock, who appeared on multiple daytime and prime-time soaps, passed away on February 12 at the age of 76. The actor starred on DAYS (ex-Joe), DARK SHADOWS (ex-Gabriel, ex-Sebastian and ex-Cyrus), GH (ex-Mitch), SOMERSET (ex-Dana), DYNASTY (ex-Lt. Dawes), Y&R (ex-Steven), GUIDING LIGHT (ex-Justin) and MELROSE PLACE (ex-Rusty).

