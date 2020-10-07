Soap Alum Dead At 51

Ben Jörgensen (ex-Kevin, ALL MY CHILDREN; ex-Chris, AS THE WORLD TURNS) reportedly passed away yesterday at the age of 51. His former ALL MY CHILDREN co-star, Brian Gaskill (ex-Bobby, AMC et al) posted the news on his Facebook page along with a message that said, in part, “Sad news to report. Ben Jorgensen who played Kevin Sheffield on All My Children has past away at 51 years old. I just want to remember the good times we had on the set of All My Children 24 years ago. He was a good guy and had the courage to play a gay teenager on tv back when it was nowhere near as common to have representation as it is today. He was part of an award winning storyline…but mostly we just had some good times back then…my condolences go out to his friends and family. Please everybody hang in there and reach out for help if you need it.”