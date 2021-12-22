Soap Alum Chrishell Stause Splits From Jason Oppenheim

In an Instagram post, Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan, DAYS; ex-Amanda, ALL MY CHILDREN) confirmed that she has ended her relationship with SELLING SUNSET castmate Jason Oppenheim after less than a year. “Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward,” she wrote on Instagram. She went on to thank Oppenheim “for the most incredible relationship and for consistently being honest with me even when it hurts.” Her statement was met with support from her friends in the daytime community, including Victoria Konefal (Ciara, DAYS), who wrote, “You never cease to be an inspiration,” and Kristen Alderson (ex-Starr, GH/ONE LIFE TO LIVE), who opined, “You have to fight for YOUR life & make the best decisions for yourself, even when it’s incredibly hard.” For more on the breakup, click here.