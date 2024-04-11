Shemar Moore's S.W.A.T. Not Cancelled Again, Getting Season 8

For the second time, Shemar Moore’s (ex-Malcolm, YOUNG AND RESTLESS) primetime show S.W.A.T. has been saved from cancellation. According to the show’s official Instagram, the series is coming back — garnering a Season 8 pickup by CBS. The actor posted, “SWAT FAM!!!!!! The dream continues all because of YOU the FANS!!!! We love y’all and wouldn’t be here without your continued love and support!!! Thank you to @cbstv and @sptv for believing in us !! Season 8 here we come!!! FILL THE GAPS …. Let me hear say the rest Fam!!!” He posted that alongside a video in which he announced they were picked up for 22 episodes.

This is the second year in a row the show has been canceled only to have the decision reversed soon after. While it’s sure to thrill the actor and the show’s entire cast and crew, Y&R fans were encouraged by reports that he would bring Malcolm back to Genoa City if the show reached out.

Malcolm sure is missed by the Winters family — and he still has relatives and friends in town. Right now, daughter Lily has been trying to hold Chancellor-Winters together with help from Devon, but she did just fire ex-husband Daniel and Heather because they cheated on her. Daniel is countering with a lawsuit.

BFF Phyllis could seriously use her bestie back in town to keep her grounded since she’s been spiraling out a bit after losing Danny to his ex-wife (and her arch-rival) Christine. Alas, all the great stories that could be written for a returned Malcolm will have to wait at least another year. Then again, there is always the opportunity to shoot something over the show’s hiatus.