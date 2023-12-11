Shemar Moore To Present Susan Lucci's Lifetime Achievement Emmy

Shemar Moore (ex-Malcolm, Y&R), who famously crowed, “The streak is over!” when presenting Susan Lucci (ex-Erica, ALL MY CHILDREN) with her Outstanding Lead Actress award at the 1999 Daytime Emmys, will reunite with the actress when he takes to the Daytime Emmy stage on Friday, December 15 to present Lucci with her Lifetime Achievement Award. People was the first to report the news; click here for the full story.